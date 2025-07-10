Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Stake Lifted by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envision Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management lifted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 15,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

DFSU stock opened at $39.85 on Thursday. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $40.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.35.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

