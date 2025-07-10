Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Trims Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $264.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.12.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:LOW opened at $225.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $126.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.56. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.39 and a 12-month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.11%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.