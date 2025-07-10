Analyzing Monarch America (OTCMKTS:BTFL) and Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)

Monarch America (OTCMKTS:BTFL – Get Free Report) and Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Monarch America and Franklin Covey”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monarch America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Franklin Covey $279.94 million 0.97 $23.40 million $0.79 26.42

Profitability

Franklin Covey has higher revenue and earnings than Monarch America.

This table compares Monarch America and Franklin Covey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monarch America N/A N/A N/A Franklin Covey 3.81% 18.28% 5.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Franklin Covey shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Franklin Covey shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Monarch America and Franklin Covey, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monarch America 0 0 0 0 0.00 Franklin Covey 0 0 2 0 3.00

Franklin Covey has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.54%. Given Franklin Covey’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Franklin Covey is more favorable than Monarch America.

Summary

Franklin Covey beats Monarch America on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monarch America

Monarch America, Inc., through its The Big Tomato, Inc. subsidiary, sells and distributes hydroponic lights and equipment to the indoor gardeners and commercial growers in Denver, Colorado and the surrounding communities. It offers grow lights and boxes, hydroponic systems, ballasts, bulbs, nutrients and additives, and other hydroponic and gardening items. The company also provides turnkey solutions, as well as management and consulting services to the legal and regulated marijuana industry. It serves customers through its online store; and a retail storefront and warehouse/commercial distribution center in Aurora, Colorado. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Westminster, Colorado.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co. provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments. It also provides a suite of individual-effectiveness and leadership-development training and products. In addition, the company operates Strive platform, a learning deployment platform; Impact platform that helps automate implementation of learning initiatives; All Access Pass, a subscription platform that enables improved deployment of content, services, technology, and metrics to deliver behavioral impact at scale; and Leader in Me, which provides access to digital versions of student leadership guides, leadership lessons, illustrated leadership stories, and other resources. Franklin Covey Co. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

