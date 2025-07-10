Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

VOO opened at $573.61 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $575.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $546.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $534.93. The firm has a market cap of $692.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

