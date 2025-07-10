Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Acquires 66 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 111.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $478.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $377.85 and a one year high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

