Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 2,597 Shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 188.7% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $76.39 on Thursday. Sysco Corporation has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $82.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.30.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 107.96% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 55.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sysco

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,359.92. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.