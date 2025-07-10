Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Boosts Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,123.13.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $1,042.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $888.75 and a 52-week high of $1,227.66. The firm has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,062.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,038.17.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.51 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 3,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,348.80. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.86, for a total transaction of $793,616.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 578 shares in the company, valued at $602,773.08. The trade was a 56.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

