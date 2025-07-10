Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 2,995 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 55.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,882 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211,920 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,366,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,149,000 after acquiring an additional 275,904 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $720,730,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,953,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,852,000 after acquiring an additional 16,832 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RSP stock opened at $184.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.46. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

