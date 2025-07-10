M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $10,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.86, for a total value of $793,616.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,773.08. This trade represents a 56.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,348.80. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW stock opened at $1,042.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,062.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,038.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $888.75 and a 12-month high of $1,227.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.51 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $2.26 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,123.13.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

