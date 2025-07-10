Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 611.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $136.62 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $137.03. The stock has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.30.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

