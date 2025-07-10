Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Buys 54 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 108.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 540.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.11.

Shares of IDXX opened at $540.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $517.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.26. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $356.14 and a one year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.54.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.35% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,724.34. The trade was a 41.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

