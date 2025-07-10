Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 1,738 Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $23.44 on Thursday. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.26. The company has a market cap of $102.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.76.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

