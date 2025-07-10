Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Acquires 104 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $249.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.36. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $260.55.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. Research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price target on GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.