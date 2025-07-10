Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prodigy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Prodigy Asset Management LLC now owns 158,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 18,946 shares in the last quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 67,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Graver Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Graver Capital Management LLC now owns 332,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,953 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of DFAI opened at $34.79 on Thursday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.78.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

