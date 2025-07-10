Gary Eugene Strahan Sells 26,969 Shares of MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI) Stock

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gary Eugene Strahan sold 26,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $18,069.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,848,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,918,788.46. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gary Eugene Strahan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 23rd, Gary Eugene Strahan sold 76,711 shares of MultiSensor AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $42,191.05.

On Friday, June 20th, Gary Eugene Strahan sold 21,470 shares of MultiSensor AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $14,170.20.

On Thursday, June 12th, Gary Eugene Strahan sold 8,350 shares of MultiSensor AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $6,179.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Gary Eugene Strahan sold 3,500 shares of MultiSensor AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $2,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Gary Eugene Strahan sold 3,000 shares of MultiSensor AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $2,430.00.

MultiSensor AI Price Performance

MultiSensor AI stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MultiSensor AI ( NASDAQ:MSAI ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. MultiSensor AI had a negative net margin of 349.52% and a negative return on equity of 175.08%. Research analysts anticipate that MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of MultiSensor AI in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Institutional Trading of MultiSensor AI

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiSensor AI during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MultiSensor AI by 310,500.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 31,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MultiSensor AI by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

About MultiSensor AI

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

