Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO) Director Gordon Keep Sells 100,000 Shares

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) Director Gordon Keep sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00.

Gordon Keep also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 30th, Gordon Keep sold 20,000 shares of Oceanic Iron Ore stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$4,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Gordon Keep sold 50,000 shares of Oceanic Iron Ore stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$11,100.00.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Gordon Keep sold 30,000 shares of Oceanic Iron Ore stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$6,300.00.

On Thursday, April 17th, Gordon Keep sold 8,500 shares of Oceanic Iron Ore stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total transaction of C$1,572.50.

On Tuesday, April 15th, Gordon Keep sold 11,949 shares of Oceanic Iron Ore stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$2,150.82.

Shares of FEO opened at C$0.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$33.02 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.03. Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.19.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

