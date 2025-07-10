Insider Buying: Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRW) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRW – Get Free Report) Director Jack Levine bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,600. The trade was a 8.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Strawberry Fields REIT Price Performance

NASDAQ:STRW opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.43. Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

Strawberry Fields REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Strawberry Fields REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.55%.

Institutional Trading of Strawberry Fields REIT

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in the fourth quarter worth $528,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STRW shares. Wedbush raised Strawberry Fields REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Compass Point lowered Strawberry Fields REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.20 to $10.65 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The company was founded by Moishe Gubin in 2014 and is headquartered in South Bend, IN.

Featured Stories

