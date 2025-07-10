Insider Buying: Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRW) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRW – Get Free Report) Director Jack Levine bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,600. The trade was a 8.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Strawberry Fields REIT Price Performance
NASDAQ:STRW opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.43. Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $12.90.
Strawberry Fields REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Strawberry Fields REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.55%.
Institutional Trading of Strawberry Fields REIT
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on STRW shares. Wedbush raised Strawberry Fields REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Compass Point lowered Strawberry Fields REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.20 to $10.65 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd.
About Strawberry Fields REIT
Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The company was founded by Moishe Gubin in 2014 and is headquartered in South Bend, IN.
