JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Entain (LON:ENT) Stock Price

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 940 ($12.78) to GBX 1,040 ($14.13) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.95) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENT
Entain Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other Entain news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 1,606,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 918 ($12.48), for a total transaction of £14,744,401.92 ($20,038,600.05). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,510,311 shares of company stock worth $4,969,720,109. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Entain
Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Entain
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Tesla Stock Could Accelerate on New EV Tax Legislation
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Why Marvell Could Be the Smartest AI Bet Under $80
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Navigating Solar Headwinds: 3 Stocks Built to Last
Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.