JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Entain (LON:ENT) Stock Price

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 940 ($12.78) to GBX 1,040 ($14.13) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.95) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Shares of LON ENT opened at GBX 934.40 ($12.70) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. Entain has a 52 week low of GBX 452.50 ($6.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 961.40 ($13.07). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 790.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 702.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61.

In other Entain news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 1,606,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 918 ($12.48), for a total transaction of £14,744,401.92 ($20,038,600.05). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,510,311 shares of company stock worth $4,969,720,109. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.

