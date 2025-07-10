LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Director Timothy R. Cadogan Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 55,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,980. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
LiveRamp Stock Up 2.7%
Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,420.00 and a beta of 1.01. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $36.08.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $188.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.41 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have commented on RAMP. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.
