LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Director Timothy R. Cadogan Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 55,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,980. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LiveRamp Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,420.00 and a beta of 1.01. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $36.08.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $188.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.41 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in LiveRamp by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 477.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RAMP. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

