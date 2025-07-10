Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Mary Powell Sells 11,509 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CEO Mary Powell sold 11,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $124,297.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 893,240 shares in the company, valued at $9,646,992. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mary Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, Mary Powell sold 2,981 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $24,533.63.

Sunrun Price Performance

RUN opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.60. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $504.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.29 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Sunrun from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Sunrun by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 760,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 98,547 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $2,045,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,306,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,518,000 after acquiring an additional 718,955 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

