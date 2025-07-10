Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC) Senior Officer Jean Alice Sharp Sells 150,000 Shares

Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jean Alice Sharp sold 150,000 shares of Kestrel Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total value of C$40,350.00.
Kestrel Gold Stock Performance
CVE KGC opened at C$0.08 on Thursday. Kestrel Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.49.
Kestrel Gold Company Profile
