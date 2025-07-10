Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC) Senior Officer Jean Alice Sharp Sells 150,000 Shares

Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jean Alice Sharp sold 150,000 shares of Kestrel Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total value of C$40,350.00.

Kestrel Gold Stock Performance

CVE KGC opened at C$0.08 on Thursday. Kestrel Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Kestrel Gold alerts:

Kestrel Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Kestrel Gold Inc, an early-stage exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Fireweed located near Kitimat, British Columbia; and the flagship QCM project covering an area of 69 square kilometers located in northern British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Kestrel Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kestrel Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.