Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) CEO Elliot Noss Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $52,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 446,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,302,028.38. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Elliot Noss also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tucows alerts:

On Wednesday, July 9th, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $10,605.00.

On Monday, July 7th, Elliot Noss sold 2,600 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $53,326.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Elliot Noss sold 3,200 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $65,408.00.

On Friday, May 9th, Elliot Noss sold 100 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $1,769.00.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Elliot Noss sold 700 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $11,473.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Elliot Noss sold 800 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $12,968.00.

On Thursday, April 24th, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $8,530.00.

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $8,185.00.

On Thursday, April 17th, Elliot Noss sold 1,000 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $16,180.00.

On Monday, April 14th, Elliot Noss sold 1,000 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $16,240.00.

Tucows Stock Performance

Shares of TCX opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $236.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.83. Tucows Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Free Report ) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The information services provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.61 million during the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tucows

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tucows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tucows in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tucows by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Tucows by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tucows by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tucows

(Get Free Report)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.