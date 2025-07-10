Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Quilter (LON:QLT) Stock Price

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from GBX 140 ($1.90) to GBX 166 ($2.26) in a research report issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock’s current price.
Quilter Trading Up 1.5%
QLT stock opened at GBX 160.80 ($2.19) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. Quilter has a one year low of GBX 117.40 ($1.60) and a one year high of GBX 169.30 ($2.30). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 151.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 150.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.18.
About Quilter
