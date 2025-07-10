Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Quilter (LON:QLT) Stock Price

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from GBX 140 ($1.90) to GBX 166 ($2.26) in a research report issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock’s current price.

Quilter Trading Up 1.5%

QLT stock opened at GBX 160.80 ($2.19) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. Quilter has a one year low of GBX 117.40 ($1.60) and a one year high of GBX 169.30 ($2.30). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 151.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 150.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About Quilter

Quilter is a leading UK and cross-border full-service wealth management business, whose purpose is to help create prosperity for the generations of today and tomorrow. It has leading positions in one of the world’s largest wealth markets, and its multi-channel proposition and investment performance are delivering attractive growth.

