Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,010.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,128.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,068.23.

NOW stock opened at $1,015.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a market cap of $210.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,008.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $962.58.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.62, for a total transaction of $717,347.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,842.10. The trade was a 19.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,434.14. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,955 shares of company stock worth $6,862,195. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

