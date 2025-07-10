TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 1,828 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Capital set a $150.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $144.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $138.41 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $224.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.26 and a 200-day moving average of $111.93.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

