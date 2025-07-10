Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 898.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,455,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,788,319,000 after purchasing an additional 488,752 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,984,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,684,000 after purchasing an additional 130,234 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,820,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,129,000 after purchasing an additional 271,088 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $399,824,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,207,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,458,000 after purchasing an additional 390,708 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $100.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.18. Consolidated Edison Inc has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 62.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ED. Barclays upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.