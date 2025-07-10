Stratos Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 640 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $440,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, Director John H. Stone purchased 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,607.28. This trade represents a 69.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $334.21 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $387.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.26.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 36.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.08.

Cummins Company Profile



Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

