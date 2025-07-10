Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Receives $86.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,133,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,952,773,000 after buying an additional 26,312,267 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Entergy by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,594,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,334,034,000 after buying an additional 10,347,926 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,612,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,273,000 after buying an additional 5,998,760 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,884,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,895,000 after buying an additional 5,368,396 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,236,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,103,000 after buying an additional 5,271,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR opened at $81.56 on Thursday. Entergy has a 1-year low of $52.46 and a 1-year high of $88.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.34 and a 200 day moving average of $81.98. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

