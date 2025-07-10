Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Receives $86.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.25.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.
NYSE:ETR opened at $81.56 on Thursday. Entergy has a 1-year low of $52.46 and a 1-year high of $88.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.34 and a 200 day moving average of $81.98. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.
