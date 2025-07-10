Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $926,000 Stock Position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,041,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,276,000 after purchasing an additional 473,569 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,912,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $800,725,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 561.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,183 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,426,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,367,000 after acquiring an additional 726,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SPOT. Guggenheim upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $725.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Phillip Securities upgraded Spotify Technology to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $680.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $671.27.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $721.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $147.64 billion, a PE ratio of 119.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $686.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $597.48. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $288.07 and a 1-year high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.