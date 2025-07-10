Financial Comparison: Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) vs. Firemans Contractors (OTCMKTS:FRCN)

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) and Firemans Contractors (OTCMKTS:FRCN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.5% of Beachbody shares are held by institutional investors. 41.8% of Beachbody shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Firemans Contractors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Beachbody alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Beachbody and Firemans Contractors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beachbody 0 2 2 0 2.50 Firemans Contractors 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Beachbody presently has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 157.03%. Given Beachbody’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Beachbody is more favorable than Firemans Contractors.

This table compares Beachbody and Firemans Contractors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beachbody -17.02% -93.85% -20.87% Firemans Contractors N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beachbody and Firemans Contractors”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beachbody $371.11 million 0.08 -$71.64 million ($9.22) -0.45 Firemans Contractors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Firemans Contractors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beachbody.

Summary

Beachbody beats Firemans Contractors on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beachbody

(Get Free Report)

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs. It also offers nutritional products, such as Shakeology, a nutrition shake; Beachbody Performance supplements comprising pre-workout energize, hydrate, post-workout recover, and protein supplement recharge products; BEACHBAR, a low-sugar snack bar; supplements under the LADDER brand; connected fitness products; and BODi Bike Studio, a package subscription to BODi with a bike and accessories. The Beachbody Company, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About Firemans Contractors

(Get Free Report)

Firemans Contractors, Inc. provides parking lot maintenance services in the United States. Its services include asphalt maintenance and repair, concrete repair, crack/joint sealing, excavation, line removal, painting, pressure washing, seal coating, signage, speed bumps, parking lot and warehouse striping, and wheel stops. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Beachbody Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beachbody and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.