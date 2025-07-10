TD Private Client Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $99.25 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 1-year low of $89.70 and a 1-year high of $106.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.90. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 44.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

