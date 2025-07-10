Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 53.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.85.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $92.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.16. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The firm has a market cap of $167.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $299,225.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,830.80. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,878,688.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,310,499.99. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,905 shares of company stock worth $10,530,833 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

