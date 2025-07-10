Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.60.

SKYE has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Skye Bioscience from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Shares of Skye Bioscience stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. Skye Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $130.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.95.

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skye Bioscience will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skye Bioscience by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Skye Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Skye Bioscience by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 19,901 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Skye Bioscience by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Skye Bioscience by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 11,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

