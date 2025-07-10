Critical Survey: Else Nutrn (BABYF) and Its Rivals

Profitability
This table compares Else Nutrn and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Else Nutrn
|-193.36%
|-524.97%
|-142.29%
|Else Nutrn Competitors
|-26.13%
|-30.12%
|-6.94%
Volatility and Risk
Else Nutrn has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Else Nutrn’s rivals have a beta of 2.72, meaning that their average stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
44.7% of shares of all “MED PRODUCTS” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of shares of all “MED PRODUCTS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Else Nutrn
|$5.82 million
|-$11.08 million
|-0.13
|Else Nutrn Competitors
|$2.81 billion
|$246.14 million
|4.11
Else Nutrn’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Else Nutrn. Else Nutrn is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Else Nutrn rivals beat Else Nutrn on 9 of the 9 factors compared.
Else Nutrn Company Profile
Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children's, and adults in North America, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers baby and toddler snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby and toddler nutrition formula products; kids and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products for babies, as well as toddler drink for toddlers ages 12-36 months; and follow-on formula for infants. The company provides its products through online. Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
