Critical Survey: Else Nutrn (BABYF) and Its Rivals

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2025

Profitability

This table compares Else Nutrn and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Else Nutrn -193.36% -524.97% -142.29%
Else Nutrn Competitors -26.13% -30.12% -6.94%

Volatility and Risk

Else Nutrn has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Else Nutrn’s rivals have a beta of 2.72, meaning that their average stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.7% of shares of all “MED PRODUCTS” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of shares of all “MED PRODUCTS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Else Nutrn and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
Else Nutrn $5.82 million -$11.08 million -0.13
Else Nutrn Competitors $2.81 billion $246.14 million 4.11

Else Nutrn’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Else Nutrn. Else Nutrn is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Else Nutrn rivals beat Else Nutrn on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

Else Nutrn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children's, and adults in North America, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers baby and toddler snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby and toddler nutrition formula products; kids and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products for babies, as well as toddler drink for toddlers ages 12-36 months; and follow-on formula for infants. The company provides its products through online. Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Else Nutrn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Else Nutrn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.