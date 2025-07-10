Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $21,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $109,739,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 14,376.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,079,000 after purchasing an additional 722,272 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Novartis by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,522,000 after purchasing an additional 399,862 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,668,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,706,000 after buying an additional 368,171 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $122.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.42. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $96.06 and a 52-week high of $124.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $259.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

