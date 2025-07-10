U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,253,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,616,000 after acquiring an additional 95,719 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.01. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.74 and a 12 month high of $100.30.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

