New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 300 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $21,607,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $175.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.03 and a 200 day moving average of $206.75. The company has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $163.33 and a 12-month high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $199,607.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,194.25. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.