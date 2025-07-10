Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,693,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,350,000 after buying an additional 131,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after purchasing an additional 47,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,593,000 after purchasing an additional 75,328 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 356,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HONE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

HarborOne Bancorp Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $524.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.59. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $41.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.01 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HarborOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

(Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.