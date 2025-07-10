Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,693,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,350,000 after buying an additional 131,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after purchasing an additional 47,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,593,000 after purchasing an additional 75,328 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 356,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HONE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.
HarborOne Bancorp Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $524.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.59. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $14.00.
HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $41.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.01 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HarborOne Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.
About HarborOne Bancorp
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.
