Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Takes $270,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Partners in Financial Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 151,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 424,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNQ opened at $89.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.31.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

