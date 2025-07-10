New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.15 Million Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KVUE. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Kenvue in the first quarter worth $359,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 3.4% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 11.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 118,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 10.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the first quarter valued at about $407,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KVUE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.83. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.