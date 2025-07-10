New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 15.2% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 49.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 15.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 867,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,084,000 after acquiring an additional 116,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 109.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.94.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE SHW opened at $352.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $298.82 and a 52 week high of $400.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $351.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.87%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

