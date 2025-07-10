New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cencora were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,859,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,542,000 after buying an additional 78,066 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,193,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,944,000 after buying an additional 1,994,256 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,007,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,058,000 after buying an additional 125,611 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,326,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,471,000 after acquiring an additional 130,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,757,000 after acquiring an additional 550,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR opened at $300.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $309.35.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 344.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price target on Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 311,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,271,982.06. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total value of $1,437,680.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 47,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,766,900.06. This trade represents a 9.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $9,812,296 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

