Fiske (LON:FKE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.34 ($0.85) and traded as high as GBX 65 ($0.88). Fiske shares last traded at GBX 60 ($0.82), with a volume of 15,567 shares traded.

Fiske Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 57.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 62.34. The company has a market capitalization of £7.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1,296.00 and a beta of 0.14.

Fiske Company Profile

In August 1973 Clive Harrison founded Fiske & Co Over half a century later the business is still thriving.

Fiske plc is a public company listed on the AIM Market and is one of the few remaining independent investment and wealth management firms in London. We provide a range of investment services to private, corporate and institutional clients including private investors, trustees, charities, pension funds and their professional advisers.

