Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.83 and traded as high as $10.49. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 182,522 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUNMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Desjardins raised shares of Lundin Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Dnb Nor Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUNMF

Lundin Mining Stock Down 2.8%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Lundin Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $963.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.31 million. Analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.0198 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile



Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Featured Stories

