Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Stock Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $124.91 and traded as high as $130.73. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares last traded at $130.71, with a volume of 7,856 shares trading hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.91.

Institutional Trading of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the first quarter valued at $299,000.

About Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

