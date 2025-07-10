Classover (NASDAQ:KIDZ) Trading 10.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Classover Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.14. 10,093,823 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,570% from the average session volume of 378,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Classover to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.
Classover is an online enrichment program in Manhattan, New York that offers over 20 courses taught by certified instructors. It caters to children aged 4 to 17, providing personalized attention and a supportive learning environment. Classover is recognized worldwide by over 20,000 parents and children in more than 34 countries.
