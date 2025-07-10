Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) Shares Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.96. Approximately 58,702 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 166,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on INV. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Innventure to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Innventure in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Innventure
Innventure Trading Down 0.4%
Innventure (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.58 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innventure in the fourth quarter worth about $2,161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innventure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $918,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Innventure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Innventure in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innventure in the fourth quarter worth $601,000. 55.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Innventure Company Profile
Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Innventure
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Tesla Stock Could Accelerate on New EV Tax Legislation
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Why Marvell Could Be the Smartest AI Bet Under $80
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Navigating Solar Headwinds: 3 Stocks Built to Last
Receive News & Ratings for Innventure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innventure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.