Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) Shares Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.96. Approximately 58,702 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 166,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INV. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Innventure to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Innventure in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67.

Innventure (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.58 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innventure in the fourth quarter worth about $2,161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innventure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $918,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Innventure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Innventure in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innventure in the fourth quarter worth $601,000. 55.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

