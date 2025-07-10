Neuphoria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEUP) Trading Up 3.6% – Here’s Why

Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.46. Approximately 46,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 26,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Neuphoria Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.31.

Neuphoria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $7.02. The business had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuphoria Therapeutics

About Neuphoria Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Neuphoria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neuphoria Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neuphoria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuphoria Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing therapies that address the complex needs of individuals affected by neuropsychiatric disorders. It focuses on developing BNC210, an oral drug designed for the acute treatment of social anxiety disorder (SAD) and the chronic treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) by selectively targeting the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

