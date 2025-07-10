Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX) Shares Down 4% – Here’s What Happened

Digi Power X Inc. (NASDAQ:DGXX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.62. 1,234,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,729,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Digi Power X in a research report on Thursday, June 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $98.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 5.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.98.

Digi Power X last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.37. Digi Power X had a negative net margin of 40.00% and a negative return on equity of 47.32%. The company had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.10 million.

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

