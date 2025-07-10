Trek Financial LLC Decreases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Trek Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 93.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 80,280 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,736,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,849,884,000 after buying an additional 271,836 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,923,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,615,134,000 after buying an additional 2,161,582 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in PayPal by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,924,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,529,823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,086,508,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in PayPal by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,462,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,908 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised PayPal to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,894.92. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,248. This trade represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $74.83 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.